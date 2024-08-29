China defends cooperation with Pacific Island countries

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

China’s Foreign Ministry has defended its cooperation with Pacific Island countries in policing and law enforcement, saying that its practices are “normal” and conform to international law.

The ministry’s comments followed an agreement reached by the leaders of several Pacific Islands yesterday to endorse an Australian-funded plan to improve police training and create a mobile regional policing unit, as Canberra tries to block China from expanding its security role in the region.

Australia has previously said there should be “no role” for China in policing the Pacific Islands, after China said in January it had a strategy to help island states with security.

“China welcomes all parties to make joint efforts towards the development and revitalization of Pacific Island countries. China’s cooperation with the island nations in policing, law enforcement and other fields is that of normal cooperation between sovereign states, and conforms to international law and practices. It is not directed at or subject to any third country.”

China has been a major infrastructure lender in the region and is now seeking a greater role in policing.

The leaders of Fiji, Tonga, Palau and Papua New Guinea said the program would assist island states to tackle drug trafficking, illegal fishing and economic crimes across a region that spans millions of square kilometres of ocean.

The initiative will create a multinational policing force that can be deployed to countries in the region in the event of major incidents or crises.