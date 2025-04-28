Car plows through Vancouver Filipino festival, killing at least 11

[Source: Reuters]

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured when a man with a history of mental health issues rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city of Vancouver, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene of the incident on Saturday evening, describing him as having had a “significant history” of interactions with authorities involving mental health. They said there was no evidence of terrorism.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai told reporters at a Sunday press conference.

Article continues after advertisement

He said dozens of people were injured, some seriously, and warned that the death toll could rise in coming days and weeks.

More than 100 police officers joined the investigation, as local officials worked with provincial and federal authorities to provide support services. Messages of condolence and support came from across the globe.

“The community will feel this for a long time,” RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, told reporters. “We want to tell everybody that we’re grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point.”

The attack on Saturday evening took place two days before Canada’s federal election on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s campaign movements were delayed on Sunday morning but he resumed campaigning after making a statement in which he expressed his condolences to the country’s Filipino community.

“Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter. Those families are living every family’s nightmare,” he told reporters in Hamilton, Ontario.

“I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you,” he said.

More than 12 hours after the incident, police still did not have a motive for the attack at the festival, which took place without a dedicated police presence or heavy vehicle barriers.

“There were no known threats to the event or to the Filipino community,” Rai said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.