Biden to visit after Hurricane Helene

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he has spoken with the governors of Georgia and North Carolina after the states were affected by Hurricane Helene, which has killed more than 100 people, wiping out communications and leaving millions without power.

Biden said he told North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper he would visit the state later this week, and he expects to be there by Wednesday or Thursday. He added he “may have to request” that Congress returns for a special session to pass a supplemental funding package to help those affected.+

He said there are reports of 100 dead, with 600 people unaccounted for after the hurricane.

Emergency responders in North Carolina were racing on Monday to try to reach people who remain unaccounted for three days after Hurricane Helene ripped through the southeastern United States.