Biden takes aim at 'tech industrial complex,' echoing Eisenhower

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday in his farewell address that an American oligarchy is taking shape among a few tech billionaires who have amassed a “dangerous concentration of power.”

Biden warned Americans of a “tech industrial complex,” words that echoed President Dwight Eisenhower’s farewell address, opens new tab in 1961. Eisenhower, closing out eight years as president, had warned of the dangers of a “military-industrial complex” gaining power in the United States.