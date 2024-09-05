Biden preparing to block Nippon's US Steel takeover

[Source: Reuters]
U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to block Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel, a source said on Wednesday.
The move by Biden would deal a blow to the proposed $14.9 billion deal.
The president has previously expressed concern over Nippon’s deal to buy the 122-year-old iconic U.S. steelmaker.
Article continues after advertisement
U.S. Steel warned earlier on Wednesday that a failure to merge with Nippon Steel would put thousands of U.S. union jobs at risk.
Advertisement