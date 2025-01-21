Biden issues preemptive pardons for family and Trump targets Cheney, Milley, Fauci

Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci with U.S. President Joe Biden on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. [Source: Reuters]

Outgoing President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons on Monday for several of his immediate family members and people that incoming PresidentDonald Trump has targeted for retaliation, including Republican former lawmaker Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The pardons, issued in Biden’s last hours as president, cover the select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, as well as all lawmakers, including Cheney, who served on the congressional committee and police officers who testified before it. They also covered Anthony Fauci, who served as White House chief medical advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just before he handed over the office to Trump on Monday, Biden also pardoned five members of his family, saying he wanted to protect them from politically motivated investigations.

He also commuted the life sentence imposed on Native American activist Leonard Peltier, over the objections of his own law enforcement officials including his FBI director. Peltier will serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

Trump, who was sworn in as president at noon, has repeatedly called for the prosecution of his perceived enemies since winning the White House in November.

Biden praised public servants as the “lifeblood of our democracy.” Without mentioning Trump, he expressed alarm that some of them were subjected to threats and intimidation for doing their job.

Biden’s last pardons included his siblings — James Biden, Frank Biden and Valerie Biden Owens — as well as their spouses, John Owens and Sara Biden.

Speaking at the Capitol after his swearing-in, Trump questioned Biden’s pardons of Cheney and Milley, referring to “pardons of people that were very, very guilty of very bad crimes, like the unselect committee of political thugs.”

In December, Biden pardoned his son Hunter after repeatedly saying he would not. Hunter is a recovering drug addict who became a target of Republicans and pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges.

Biden commuted the life sentence imposed Peltier, 80, who has been imprisoned for nearly five decades for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. The move came over long-time FBI opposition.

Former FBI director Christopher Wray sent Biden a letter, opens new tab on Jan. 10 expressing his “vehement and steadfast opposition” to the commutation of Peltier’s sentence. “Granting Peltier any relief from his conviction or sentence is wholly unjustified and would be an affront to the rule of law,” Wray said.

The U.S. Constitution gives a president broad pardon powers for federal offenses.

While pardons are typically given to people who have been prosecuted, they can cover conduct that has not resulted in legal proceedings.

Trump in December backed a call for the FBI to investigate Cheney over her role in leading Congress’ probe of the Jan. 6 assault.

Cheney and Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s vice chairs, expressed gratitude to Biden for recognizing the threats and harassment they and their families have endured.

Fauci often clashed with Trump during the pandemic, and Trump’s supporters have continued to attack the former senior health official.

Fauci told Reuters the White House had reached out about the issue a month ago and he had not sought the pardon. “I appreciate the president reaching out and trying to protect me from baseless accusations,” Fauci said. “I’ve done nothing wrong and this is no admission of any guilt.”

Milley, who was Trump’s top military advisor between 2019 and early 2021, said in a statement he was “deeply grateful” for Biden’s pardon.