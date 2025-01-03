Weightlifting Fiji preps for competition in Samoa

Weightlifting Fiji will be one of the sporting bodies in the country to compete at an international competition for the new year.

According to head coach Henry Elder, three athletes will be selected to attend the opening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute in Samoa which has been closed since COVID-19.

Elder adds that three athletes will be selected, and will depart for Samoa in February, where a small tournament will be held during the opening.

“Our year starts in February, it’s going to be at the opening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute, which has been closed since the beginning of COVID. We will be going there upon the invitation of the Samoa Weightlifting Federation. There are three athletes who they have not identified who will be going. There will be a small competition that’s in February. That’s the beginning of our 2025.”

He says his team of young and robust athletes have been putting in the hard work over the past few months, and believes they are ready for this competition.

Elder shares that the tournament will allow his athletes to gauge their performance and better prepare themselves for other upcoming competitions like the Pacific Mini Games.