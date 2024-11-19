Tokona, 17, aims for top spot in championship

Zion Tokona

Marist Brothers High School student Zion Tokona is aiming for the top spot at the upcoming Oceania Weightlifting Federation online tournament.

However, to get into the game, they will need to do online video submissions by this Saturday.

The Year 12 student recently completed his external exams and admits balancing school and training was challenging.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he remains determined to excel in both, especially after learning about the tournament’s cash prizes.

Tokona is excited about the chance to earn some Christmas money.

“The prize money helps me to focus more on training and I also find a relief and as something I can focus on other than exams and I’m happy to compete for it.”

The 17-year-old acknowledged the support of senior lifters, who have been a source of inspiration and guidance.

He says their experiences and encouragement have motivated him to keep pushing forward.

Tokona adds balancing his love for the sport with his education hasn’t been easy but their support has made a big difference.

The lifters will submit their video entries, which will be assessed using the Sinclair method – a statistical calculation used in Olympic weightlifting to compare athletes across different weight classes.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.