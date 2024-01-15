Shaw to officiate at Paris Olympics

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw has been appointed to officiate at the Olympic Games in Paris in July.

Shaw says she is one of two officials from the Oceania region who have been selected by the International Weightlifting Federation to officiate at the biggest sporting event in the world.

She says she is looking forward to officiating at her first Olympic Games event, after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“One member of the member was seriously ill so I had to turn down the trip. God-willing, I will be in Paris. I’m very thankful to them for their belief in my capabilities to be in Paris.”

Shaw is the only female IWF category one referee in the Pacific, which allows her to officiate at regional and international competitions.

She will be joined by Australian official, Sam Coffa as technical official at the Paris Olympics.