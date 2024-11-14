Rainibogi prepares for Bahrain

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji captain Taniela Rainibogi is back in action and gearing up for his next competition, the IWF World Championship in Manama, Bahrain, this December.

Rainibogi, who won the Fiji Sports Council’s Sportsman of the Year award, set a new Commonwealth clean and jerk record in the 109kg category with a lift of 211kg at the recent Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva in September.

His coach Henry Elder says that Rainibogi and the team have had a good rest and returned to training feeling refreshed and ready for the next challenge.

“All of this is all part of preparations for next year so as we have always done, we won’t take too much of a break during Christmas, maybe just two or three days and we will roll all through that period right until January and February next year.”

Elder adds that these competitions are a great foundation as they prepeare to head into another year with more tournaments coming up as well as the mini Pacific Games.

The World Championships will be held from the 4th to the 14th of next month.