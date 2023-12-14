Elder thankful for PM’s assistance

Taniela Rainibogi after winning three medals at the World Championship in Qatar [Source: Della Shaw Elder/Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder expresses deep gratitude to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for his timely assistance after Taniela Rainibogi won three medals at a World Championship today in Qatar.

The weightlifting coach shared his appreciation in a heartfelt video on his Facebook page.

He says the remarkable journey with triple medalist Taniela Rainibogi would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s support.

Elder highlights that it was through the Prime Minister’s financial assistance that Rainibogi was able to successfully compete at the IWF Grand Prix in Qatar.

“We managed to successfully complete competition. He (Taniela Rainibogi) is the first ever to represent Fiji on an international level to achieve medals. Not only did he get one but three, one silver and two bronze. Thank you very much Prime Minister for your love, kind thoughts and your support that enabled us to get here.”

He adds that the medals are especially dedicated to the Prime Minister.

Rainibogi smashed six weightlifting records apart from the three medals.

He set new Commonwealth and Oceania records.