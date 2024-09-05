24 reps for Weightlifting Championships

Miriama Taletawa

Twenty-four weightlifters will represent the country at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on the 17th of this month.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by coach Henry Elder during their training session yesterday.

He says despite the confirmed number of participants, he is not afraid to let anyone go should any discipline issue arise.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, he says Miriama Taletawa has been a standout weightlifter for him and he holds high regard of her.

Taletawa says training has not been any easier especially as she juggles it with her final high school year.

“It’s going tough and well, everyone is preparing for this commonwealth games which we will be hosting here in Fiji, everyone is really excited and overall training is going well. Sometimes when I’m at home I look at my books for a while and when I come to training, after training I look at my books again so that I can balance my school and training.”

Taletawa will compete in the 76kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

She is also sponsored by iTax 4U Accounting Solutions Limited.

The championships will be held on the 17th to the 21st of this month.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.