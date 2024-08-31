Weightlifting duo scoops sportsman and woman award

Fiji weightlifting duo Miriama Taletawa and Taniela Rainibogi with the the top awards at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

Fiji weightlifting duo Taniela Rainibogi and Miriama Taletawa have scooped the top awards at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

Rainibogi and Taletawa won the Fiji Sports Council Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively.

“I was very emotional and I was so happy and I just want to thank the Lord for making it possible and for me just to stand up there and represent my sport is an honour.”

Pacific Games triple gold medalist Rainibogi was among 12 other male athletes who achieved significant success in sports over the past year, including rugby’s Selestino Masi, boxer Jone Davule and track athlete Yeshnil Karan.

Taletawa was also among 12 other female athletes, including track athlete Kesaia Boletakanakadavu, outrigger canoeist Elenoa Vateitei and swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko.



Taletawa won all club, district and national titles before securing two bronze medals at the Oceania Under-23 Junior and Youth Championship in Samoa.

She also won bronze at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Delhi, India.

Both winners have also received a cash prize of $5,000 each.