Watkins takes out his anger on Newcastle to send Emery a message

Recalled Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins took out his anger on Newcastle United on Saturday with a dazzling display in his side’s 4-1 victory in the Premier League.

Watkins scored inside the opening minute, was twice denied by the woodwork in the first half and then set up team mate Ian Maatsen to restore Villa’s lead in a rampant second half.

It was quite a statement from Watkins after the England forward had found himself on the bench in five of Villa’s last six games, including both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain, with manager Unai Emery opting for on-loan forward Marcus Rashford instead.

Watkins, whose deflected shot after 33 seconds was his 74th Premier League goal for Villa — a joint club record — admitted he had been left fuming after losing his place.

“So I think the manager’s got a little bit of a headache because I’m banging on his door saying why am I not playing,” former Brentford striker Watkins told Sky Sports.

