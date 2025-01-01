Suva Volleyball reflects on past year, looks ahead with anticipation

[Source: Suva Volleyball Association/ Facebook]

The Suva Volleyball Association remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining volleyball excellence in the country.

Reflecting on a remarkable 2024, the association looks back on its growth and achievements since its rebirth in 2019.

A post on their official social media page highlights that the association now stands as a beacon of excellence in Fiji’s sporting landscape, thanks to the dedication of its executive board, club administrators, and community supporters.

One of the standout moments was the representation of Suva Volleyball athletes at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, where they competed in both Indoor and Beach Volleyball.

As the association kicks off a new year, it is poised to achieve even greater heights, not only in 2025 but in the years to come.