Suva volleyball mourns passing of Fiji Finals gold medalist

Former Fiji Finals senior boys high jump gold medalist, Kaiava Francis, has passed away after drowning.

Francis won gold for Suva Grammar School at the 2022 Fiji Finals and secured a scholarship to study and train at the Neosho College in USA.

According to a report by the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas, USA, the 21-year-old was swimming with friends in the Neosho River.

Witnesses stated that he jumped off the dam, was caught in the current, and drowned last week.

The Athletics Fiji family is shocked with his passing and even the Suva Volleyball Association is mourning the untimely loss of their former member.

In a Facebook post, Suva Volleyball states that Francis was not only a talented athlete but also a beloved member of the volleyball community.

The SVA adds they took some time to pay their tribute because they’re still grappling with the shock and pain of losing someone so vibrant and full of life.

They further mentioned that he was more than just a player; a bright light among them, always smiling and his caring heart touched everyone he met.