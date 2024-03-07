Nadi raring to go one better in Easter Games

[File Photo]

The Nadi volleyball teams are fired up and keen to take things up a notch in Fiji Volleyball’s last sanctioned tournament of the year, the Easter Games.

This is after the Jetsetters caused a stir at the Vanua Championship last week, defeating renowned teams in the central division in both the men’s and women’s grades on their way to reaching the semi-finals.

Nadi rep and flight Attendant Kula Maiwalu says the Jetsetters mean business whenever they come to play against the best teams in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being the only team from the West coming up to represent the side is a big responsibility and there are high hopes from the gang in the West but we’re doing our best to make them proud.”

Maiwalu says the side is currently gearing up for the Easter Championships and hope to go one better than their semi-final finish last week.

“Exciting days ahead with the teams giving it their all we’re trying to gauge from this tournament and coming up to Easter we’re hoping to improve whatever we can.”

Nadi are among seven volleyball associations that are affiliated this season and the number of teams participating in the Easter Games hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The Easter Games will be played from the 28th to the 30th of this month.