Tuwai to receive $33k

Double Olympics gold medallist Jerry Tuwai

Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has announced that double Olympics gold medallist Jerry Tuwai will soon receive the $33,000 promised to him by the previous government.

This is for the construction of his house.

Saukuru states that the payment is scheduled to be paid to Tuwai before the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side departs for the Olympic Games in France.

A post on government’s official facebook page says that Tuwai’s dedication and hard work have been duly recognized with the government pledging support in any way possible.

Saukuru described Tuwai as a true champion and youth role model deserving of the support pledged for his housing needs.

Tuwai has thanked the government for the support and recognition, appreciating the help from the Ministry in getting a home for his family.