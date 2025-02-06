Trump signs order to bar trans women and girls from female sports

[ Source : Reuters ]

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

The order instructs the Department of Justice to ensure that all government agencies enforce a ban on transgender athletes in female school sports, based on Trump’s interpretation of Title IX.

Trump says that his administration would not allow male athletes to have an unfair advantage over female competitors.

The order threatens to cut off federal funding to schools that let transgender athletes participate in female-designated sports.

While the order is expected to face legal challenges, it would impact only a small number of athletes, fewer than 10 among the 530,000 competing at 1,100 National Collegiate Athletic Association schools.

The NCAA welcomed the move, saying it would provide a clear national standard amid conflicting state laws and court decisions.

The order goes beyond school and college sports, directing the government to deny visas for transgender females seeking to compete in the United States.

It also calls on the State Department to pressure the International Olympic Committee to change its policy on transgender athletes.