Touch Rugby presents i-tatau

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has encouraged the national Touch Rugby team to show why Fiji is well-regarded in rugby.

This came after the team presented their i-Tatau to the President today as they prepare for the World Cup.

Katonivere reminded the team of Fiji’s strong rugby reputation and urged them to display their skills.

He assured the players that the nation supports them and encouraged them to do their best.

“Go and play and show them, because we are the kings of this game. I said in some places that rugby, Fiji is the home ground. We tend to be the, they say the guru or whatever, but this is it. So we are going as the elite of Fiji into the World Cup.”

The Touch World Cup is set to begin on the 15th to the 20th of this month in Nottingham, England.