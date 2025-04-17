TIV Sangam Convention set to kickoff in Ba

Source: Nadi TIV Sangam / Facebook

The 96th TIV Sangam Convention kicks off today in the soccer-crazy town of Ba.

The convention promises four days of celebrating South Indian culture through a variety of games and events.

The football tournament will feature a total of 74 teams, including 49 local teams and 25 teams from overseas.

Matches will be spread across four divisions: the Super Premier Division, featuring 32 teams divided into eight pools; the Premier Division, with 10 teams in three pools; the Masters category, with 25 teams; and the Legends division, comprising seven teams.

In addition to football, the convention will also feature netball and volleyball competitions, beginning on Saturday.

Games will be held at several venues in Ba, including Ba Sangam College, AD Patel College, Xavier College, the FFA Academy Ground, Ba Muslim Primary, Ba Methodist, and Tagitagi Sangam School.

The convention begins today and will run through next Monday.

