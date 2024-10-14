Sinner claims Shanghai Masters Crown

Jannik Sinner [right] and Novak Djokovic, Shanghai

World number one Jannik Sinner said he did his best to roll with the punches and prevent his ongoing doping controversy from affecting his performances after he beat Novak Djokovic to claim the Shanghai Masters crown.

In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sinner had failed two drug tests in March but had been cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal.

The tribunal accepted the Italian’s explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.

However, in September, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would appeal against the independent tribunal’s decision and was seeking a period of ineligibility of up to two years for Sinner.