Qinwen through to round two at Australian Open

Zheng Qinwen [Source: Reuters]

Despite a stormy start to the 2025 Australian Open, last year’s runner-up Zheng Qinwen managed to secure her place in the second round, though her rising opponent posed a tough challenge.

Playing under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena, Zheng of China overcame the powerful Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni in their opening-round match.

In her first match since finishing as runner-up to Coco Gauff at the 2024 WTA Finals, 22-year-old Zheng took 1 hour and 56 minutes to defeat the 20-year-old Todoni.

Zheng had to save three set points in the first set before ultimately claiming victory.