Novak Djokovic to meet Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic [left] and Stefanos Tsitsipas [Source: BBC]

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic steamrolled another opponent as he beat Tommy Paul to set up an Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbian overcame a wobble in the opening set, re-establishing his authority to earn a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the American.

Tsitsipas has another chance to land his first Grand Slam title after beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas booked his place in Monday’s final after recovering from 18th seed Khachanov saving two match points in the third-set tie-break.

The Australian Open winner will also become the new world number one.