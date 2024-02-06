Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue

Daniil Medvedev [Source: Reuters]

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has pulled out of the Rotterdam Open due to fatigue and a right foot injury, the Russian world number three said.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Australian Open final last month, spent a Grand Slam record 24 hours and 17 minutes on court at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev beat Sinner in the Rotterdam final last year.

World number four Sinner will be the top seed at the hard-court tournament following Medvedev’s withdrawal, with Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz among the other top-ranked players participating in the ATP 500 event.

The tournament takes place from Feb. 12-18.