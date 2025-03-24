List of records held by Novak Djokovic

[Source: Reuters]

The following is a list of major men’s tennis records held by Novak Djokovic after the Serbian’s 411th match win at a Masters tournament on Sunday:

GRAND SLAMS

* Most Grand Slam titles: 24 (Australian Open – 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023; French Open – 2016, 2021, 2023;

Wimbledon – 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022; U.S. Open – 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

* Most Grand Slam finals: 37

* Only player to win all four Grand Slams at least three times

* Most Grand Slam singles matches played in the Open Era: 430 (as of Jan. 15, 2025)

* Most Australian Open titles: 10

* Most hardcourt majors won: 14

* Only player to win at least three majors in a single year four times

MASTERS & ATP FINALS

* Most Masters titles: 40

* Only player to win all Masters titles, winning each tournament at least twice.

* Most Masters titles in a season: Six in 2015

* Most Masters finals in a season: Eight in 2015

* Most consecutive Masters finals won: 12

* Most Masters titles won without dropping a set: 11

* Most Masters matches won: 411

* Most ATP Finals titles: Seven (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)

* Most consecutive ATP Finals titles won: Four (2012-2015)

RANKINGS

* Most weeks at world number one: 428

* Oldest player ranked at world number one: 37-years-old

* Most year-end number one ranking: Eight (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023)

* Most wins over top-10 ranked players in a season: 31 in 2015

