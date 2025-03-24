List of records held by Novak Djokovic

[Source: Reuters]
The following is a list of major men’s tennis records held by Novak Djokovic after the Serbian’s 411th match win at a Masters tournament on Sunday:
GRAND SLAMS
* Most Grand Slam titles: 24 (Australian Open – 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023; French Open – 2016, 2021, 2023;
Wimbledon – 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022; U.S. Open – 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)
* Most Grand Slam finals: 37
* Only player to win all four Grand Slams at least three times
* Most Grand Slam singles matches played in the Open Era: 430 (as of Jan. 15, 2025)
* Most Australian Open titles: 10
* Most hardcourt majors won: 14
* Only player to win at least three majors in a single year four times
MASTERS & ATP FINALS
* Most Masters titles: 40
* Only player to win all Masters titles, winning each tournament at least twice.
* Most Masters titles in a season: Six in 2015
* Most Masters finals in a season: Eight in 2015
* Most consecutive Masters finals won: 12
* Most Masters titles won without dropping a set: 11
* Most Masters matches won: 411
* Most ATP Finals titles: Seven (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)
* Most consecutive ATP Finals titles won: Four (2012-2015)
RANKINGS
* Most weeks at world number one: 428
* Oldest player ranked at world number one: 37-years-old
* Most year-end number one ranking: Eight (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023)
* Most wins over top-10 ranked players in a season: 31 in 2015
