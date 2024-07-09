Fritz defeats Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarters

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev [Source: Reuters]

Taylor Fritz punched a hole in Alexander Zverev’s perfect serving record at this year’s Wimbledon by producing a storming comeback from two sets down to topple the German fourth seed with a 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Any fears that the German might struggle after he jarred his left knee following an awkward fall in the previous round were quickly dispelled and such was his command of the contest, it seemed that nothing could stop him from finally reaching the last eight of the grasscourt major for the first time.

For two-and-a-half sets on Monday Zverev’s serve was impenetrable, just like it had been during the first week of the championships, as he notched up 56 successive holds over the course of four matches.

Zverev looked well set to defeat a top 20 player at Wimbledon for the first time as he led by two-sets-to-love and was locked at 4-4 in the third.

But a tame double fault from Zverev handed Fritz an unexpected break in the next game and from then on the American’s game caught fire.

He chased down everything the German could throw at him and produced some eye-popping diving winners in the fifth set to leave a shell-shocked Zverev staring at defeat.

Facing two more break points at 2-1 down, Zverev stayed alive in the game by ending a brutal, yet captivating, 21-shot exchange with a ferocious forehand winner.