Djokovic suffers Australian Open injury scare

[Source: Yahoo Sports]

Tennis World Number 1 Novak Djokovic has hit a bump on the road to the Australian Open, after suffering a rare defeat in which he was hampered by a sore wrist.

After a six-year sequence in which he went unbeaten across 43 matches on Australian soil, Djokovic came unstuck against the Australia’s best player, world No 12 Alex de Minaur.

Djokovic’s 6-4 6-4 defeat led to Serbia’s exit at the quarterfinal stage of the United Cup, but that is unlikely to concern him as much as the lingering soreness in his wrist, which had also required treatment during a previous match.

[Source: Stuffsports]