Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Rublev

Novak Djokovic made light work of home hope Alex de Minaur as he continued his pursuit of a record-extending 10th men’s title at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old Serbian still had his left thigh strapped but he looked in no trouble as he won 6-2 6-1 6-2.

The fourth seed will play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Rublev, seeded fifth, saved two match points and fought back from 5-0 down in a final-set tie-break to beat Danish teenager Holger Rune.