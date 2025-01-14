Tennis

Djokovic rallies past inspired American Basavareddy

Reuters

January 14, 2025 6:07 am

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) greets Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States after winning his first round match against Basavareddy [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic was seriously rattled early on by inspired American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy but rallied for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory to keep his bid for an 11th Australian Open title alive into the second round.

The Serbian’s last loss in the first round of a Grand Slam came at the hands of Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open, only a few months after Basavareddy was born to Indian parents in southern California.

Goldstein went on to become Basavareddy’s head coach at Stanford University and for an hour it looked like the two Americans might well provide bookends to Djokovic’s extraordinary career at Melbourne Park.

Basavareddy, making his Grand Slam debut, made Djokovic look every one of his 37 years as he tore around Rod Laver Arena mixing clean winners with some beautifully deft drop shots.

The 19-year-old had the crowd on their feet when he broke for 4-3 in the first set with a sizzling backhand return, again when he fought off two break points to hold for 5-3, and a third time when Djokovic dumped a backhand into the net to cede the set.

The onslaught continued into the second set as Djokovic tried to reassert himself and it was not until the eighth game that the former world number one managed to convert his first break point of the contest.

Djokovic let out a huge roar as Basavareddy miscued the forehand that gave him the breakthrough and served out to level up the contest as the young American started cramping.

The seventh seed broke again to open the third set and although Basavareddy showed glimpses of the shot-making that won him the first set, Djokovic was now back in charge on the blue court where he has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

Another huge roar came as Djokovic sealed the third set and he stopped off for a chat with one-time adversary Andy Murray in his coach’s box before breaking Basavareddy again at the start of the fourth.

Basavareddy was now exhausted by his Herculean early efforts and the roars from the other end continued as Djokovic drove home his dominance before wrapping up his 378th Grand Slam victory with his 23rd ace on his fourth match point.

Djokovic will face another relative youngster in 21-year-old Portuguese Jaime Faria in the second round, looking to take another step towards a 25th major title.

FICAC receives 53 complaints

