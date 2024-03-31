Collins wins first Masters 1000 title

American Danielle Collins [Source: Reuters]

American Danielle Collins said she has achieved the goal she set herself for her final season on the WTA Tour by winning her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open on Saturday.

The 30-year-old overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina in just over two hours to become the sixth American woman to claim the crown in Miami.

The former Australian Open runner-up announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family.

Asked if she was reconsidering those plans, Collins said: “No, I’m not.

Collins, who is from Florida, thanked the home crowd for their vocal support throughout the match, saying: “It was just such a happy day for me on the court.