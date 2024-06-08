Takayawa cousins scoop judo medals

[Source: Fiji Judo Association/ Facebook]

Team Fiji judokas and cousins, Gerard and Shanice Takayawa have won medals at the 2024 Tahiti Oceania Open.

18-year-old Gerard collected a silver medal in the men’s +100kg event, after losing to his opponent from USA in the final.

This is Gerard’s second silver medal in consecutive international tournaments, after finishing second at last month’s Santiago Panamerica Open in Chile.

Shanice, who is the daughter of 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning judoka, Nacanieli Takayawa claimed the bronze medal in the 70kg after losing to her opponent from France in the semi-final.



