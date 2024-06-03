Lomani played well says Byrne

Frank Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Bryne says that Frank Lomani was outstanding in the game against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Lomani, who returned from a suspension, brought energy to the game.

Byrne says that he was quick with taps and kept the tempo of the game going.

Drua head coach Mick Bryne

The head coach also asserts that Lomani read the game well and was instrumental overall.

“Frank’s strength is, you know, he’s got a lot of energy. He was playing against a team that likes to get under his skin. I thought he did well. He got a great turnover with force when they were attacking.”

Byrne says that was what they expected from Lomani, and he did just that last Saturday.

Fijian Drua faces the Blues on Saturday at Eden Park, and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.