Early start fuels big dreams for Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Women’s team is wasting no time in gearing up for their 2025 Super W campaign.

With preseason training starting in December, earlier than ever before, the squad is entering the season stronger, fitter, and more united.

Strength and conditioning coach Mere Moto believes this head start will make all the difference.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a solid four weeks of training before the Christmas break, and it’s been amazing to see how the girls have transitioned from the extended squad into contracted players. Their conditioning and physique have improved significantly, and they’re ready for the demands of the season.”

The team’s preparation hasn’t just been physical.

Moto highlighted the work done by the coaching staff to ensure the players are gelling on and off the field.

Returning players, some of whom were part of the original 2022 squad, bring valuable experience, while new talent from club and provincial levels adds fresh energy. Moto sees this blend as a winning formula.

Reflecting on her own playing days, Moto couldn’t help but marvel at how far women’s rugby in Fiji has come.

With their eyes set on making a statement in 2025, the Drua are determined to turn their early preparation into success on the field when they take on the Waratahs next month in Sydney.