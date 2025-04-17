Drua fired up for Waratahs rematch

Fijian Drua [File Photo]

The Fijian Drua are bracing for a fiery clash as they prepare to host the Waratahs in a rematch packed with unfinished business.

After falling just short in Sydney earlier this season, the Drua are determined to flip the script this time on home turf.

“To front up,” said Drua head coach Glen Jackson when asked about the strategy heading into the match.

“After last time we played them, there’s plenty of energy and motivation from some of the moments in that game that we’re excited to front up.”

Jackson adds that the team knows exactly what’s coming, with the Waratahs shifting their style and building momentum.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





