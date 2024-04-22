Composure and discipline the key: Thomas

Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas says the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women need to maintain their composure and discipline if they are to retain the Super W title.

Following the side’s 25-14 semi-final win over the Western Force, Thomas says the team cannot be complacent in the final against the Waratahs this weekend as they will be punished on the scoreboard.

She adds some players have certainly put their hands up for national selection for the Fijian XV’s side for upcoming regional and international matches.

“I thought the players really held their composure, they stuck to the game plan towards the back end of that game and some game breakers like Atelaite Buna, who has been a revelation this year and was outstanding.”

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final on Sunday at 4pm in Brisbane.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.