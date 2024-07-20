All Blacks' Ardie Savea to join Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific.

[Source: NZ Herald]

All Blacks vice-captain Ardie Savea is on the verge of a bombshell move to join Moana Pasifika, the Herald understands.

Savea is at the pointy end of contract negotiations with New Zealand Rugby that includes discussions to extend through to the 2027 World Cup – and which Super Rugby Pacific team he will represent.

While locked in until the end of 2025 with New Zealand Rugby, Savea is thought to have a clause in his contract that allows him to move from the Hurricanes to another New Zealand Super team, after returning from his six-month sabbatical with the Kobe Steelers in Japan earlier this year.

Savea was widely expected to rejoin the Hurricanes following that lucrative stint abroad but rumors of a possible move to Moana persisted in recent weeks.

While Moana officials insist no deal is finalized, and a late change of heart is possible, Savea is expected to announce his future early next week, after returning from the All Blacks’ final July test against Fiji in San Diego.

All parties remain tight-lipped at this delicate stage but multiple sources have indicated to the Herald the 30-year-old reigning world player of the year is likely to join brother Julian, the 54-test former All Blacks wing turned midfielder, at Moana.

Former All Blacks loose forward Vaea Fifita has also been linked to joining the budding Tana Umaga-led Auckland-based team.

Securing Savea’s services would be a major marquee addition for Moana, coming hot on the heels of their ownership sale to the Pasifika Medical Association earlier this month.

As well as playing alongside his older brother, switching Super Rugby allegiance to Moana would also allow Savea to represent his proud Samoan heritage.

Losing Savea, a franchise centurion and former captain, would be a significant blow for the Hurricanes but with depth in their loose forward stocks that includes Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields and Devan Flanders, they are well-placed to cover his likely departure – just as they did under first-year head coach Clark Laidlaw this season.

In their third Super Rugby campaign, Moana improved this year under former All Blacks captain Umaga to finish with four wins from 14 games. But after using several venues this season, Moana remains without an official home base and, before their recent sale, their long-term future remained shrouded in doubt.