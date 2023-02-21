Stadium tracks need maintenance: FSC

HFC Bank Stadium

The Fiji Sports Council acknowledges that while the HFC Bank Stadium tracks may require maintenance, it would involve an extensive engagement of resources.

The tracks, which were completely refurbished in 2013 as part of the Stadium Project then has experienced national and regional competitions over the years.

FSC Chief Operations Officer, Ashni Sharma says an overhaul of the running tracks at the Stadium is overdue for another replacement which, of course, is dependent on funding from the Government, the owners of the FSC venues.

Sharma says while the Fiji Sports Council will continue to lobby towards a sustainable capital solution, they’ll also continue to host athletics competitions, as well as, daily track training.