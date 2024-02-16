Stadium to open to next month, Athletics Fiji cancels meet

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

Athletics Fiji will have to wait a little longer to have their competitions at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Competitions were supposed to start last week which was moved to this weekend.

However, Athletics Fiji has decided to cancel tomorrow’s meet due to the unavailability of the Stadium.

With the schools inter-houses and zones around the corner, Athletics Fiji has now moved their first competition of the year to next week.

Meanwhile, Fiji Sports Council confirms that the official reopening of the Stadium has been rescheduled to the end of this month due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Sports Council says they’ll not be able to host any events at the stadium until March.

Those who have booked the venue this month will be assisted by FSC in making arrangements for alternative dates that suit their requirements.