Silktails & Hunters ready to get physical

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Silktails are ready to face PNG Hunters on Saturday before the Ron Massey Cup starts next weekend.

The Hunters had to cancel their game last year due to adverse weather conditions restricting their travel to Fiji and they’ll face the Silktails for the first time this weekend.

PNG Hunters coach Stanley Tepend says the last few days have been exciting for the boys since most of them have not travelled out of the country.

“It’ll be exciting and a good experience for us before round 1 next week to… but more so for us to have our combinations and what we’ve learnt over the years and we’ll use this to touch up before round 1, and yeah that’s how we’re seeing this.”

He adds majority of the boys are new and they can’t wait to get some game time.

The Silktails take on the Hunters on Saturday at 6.30pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.