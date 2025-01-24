Sauturaga rallies Fiji's support for Perth 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s captain Filipe Sauturaga is calling on the nation to rally behind the team as they chase success in the HSBC Perth 7s which kicks off today.

Sauturaga says although the weather in Perth is expected to be hot, with temperatures reaching 31°C, the team is well-prepared.

Their performance at the Coral Coast 7s last weekend served as a valuable warm-up, helping them adapt to playing under scorching conditions.

He says the unwavering support of Fijians at home and abroad will be a key factor in motivating the team to perform at their best.

“Thank you to all the supporters, all you amazing people back home and around the world, thank you for supporting us from a distance and for all your prayers. We ask for your continued support so we can achieve victory this week.”

Sauturaga adds there is only one goal for the team—to work hard and secure victory in Perth.

Their first match is against Uruguay at 3.22pm before they meet Kenya at 7.59pm.

Tomorrow they meet New Zealand at 4.22pm.