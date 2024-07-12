Rokotuisiga out to make family proud

Maria Rokotuisiga [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana 7s player Maria Rokotuisiga says it didn’t cross her mind that she would make the cut for the Paris Olympics and says she’s grateful to be doing it with the support of her family and workmates.

The 23-year-old, eldest of seven children and the sole breadwinner for her family in Namosi, says this is a dream come true for her.

Rokotuisiga says she’s happy to be shouldering the hopes of her family and country.

“It’s not an easy feat and just like everybody else in the team, I face hardships and challenges but I am so grateful to have my family supporting me from all the way in Namosi and my workmates and workplace.”

The former Gospel High School adds that just like all the first-timers to the Olympics this is a priceless moment and hopes to help the team will achieve positive results.

Fiji has two more days of training and a gym session before they leave for France on Monday.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will face Canada first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.