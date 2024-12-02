Priceless trophy moment for Tanivanuakula

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Holding the Dubai 7s trophy was a very special moment for Fiji Airways 7s debutant, Kavekini Tanivanuakula.

The Army 7s forward was a revelation for the national side and started in all games in his first tournament.

Scoring his first try was special but Tanivanuakula describes the time when he held the Dubai 7s trophy as priceless.

Tanivanuakula scored two tries in Fiji’s opening game against Spain and one in their quarterfinal win over France.

He says he’ll need to go better in Cape Town this weekend.

“I’ve learnt and seen a lot in Dubai and I’m grateful to be given this opportunity, I also thank the coaches and my teammates for giving their time to teach me.”

The Fiji 7s side defeated Spain 19-5 in the Dubai final this morning.

They walloped Argentina 43-21 in the semifinal and they beat France 19-17 in the quarterfinal.