Mocenacagi and Rasaku out

Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Rokoua Rasaku

The Fiji 7s side for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands will be without two key players.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Rokoua Rasaku will not feature for Team Fiji at the Games.

The duo have been replaced by Iowane Raturaciri and Iliavi Masori.

Article continues after advertisement

Other players with World Rugby 7s Series experience in the team includes Suliano Volivoli and Alusio Vakadranu.

Waisea Lawebuka and Netava Koroisau who featured at the Oceania 7s last week are also part of the team.

The Pacific Games starts on Friday with basketball and football on Friday with the official opening ceremony on Sunday.