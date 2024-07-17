Men’s 7s team focuses on individual skills

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji men’s 7s team head coach, Osea Kolinisau, is focusing on improving individual skills and tackling techniques ahead of their Olympic Games campaign.

He says that the team’s work on kickoffs is progressing smoothly, leveraging their height advantages effectively.

Kolinisau stresses playing to their strengths, particularly in utilizing their jumpers to contest for the ball, as a key strategy for success.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re working on our individual skills and then on our tackling as well. And we’re working well on our kickoff because we got height and then we’re just trying to make sure that we’re playing to our strength and one of our strengths is the jumpers. We’ve gotten quite a number of people in the team that can contest for the ball.”

Fiji will face Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before they take on USA at 6.30 am at the Stade De France stadium on the 25th of this month.