Matakesi edges Mt Masada in women's final

Matakesi

Matakesi has clinched the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s title in the women’s division after defeating Mount Masada 24-19 in the final at Lawaqa Park.

Both teams played tit-for-tat rugby on a wet ground as heavy rain made conditions tough to play.

The Kiwis outscored Mount Masada by four tries to three.

Kelsey Teneti of Matakesi was named player of the Tournament.

Matakesi walks away with the Na-Iri Trophy and $15,000 prize money.

Meanwhile the youth final is about to get underway between Dominion Brothers and Fiji Under-20 before the men’s final between Fiji Babaas and Saunaka at 5:30pm.