Kolinisau leaves the door open for Former Fiji 7s reps

Fiji men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has made it clear that players who have fallen out of the national squad still have a chance to return if they prove their commitment and development.

Players like Ropate Rere and Akuila Momo, currently playing in the Coral Coast 7s, are among those looking to earn their way back into contention.

Kolinisau says that being dropped from the squad is not the end, but an opportunity to address weaknesses and fight for another chance.

“Selection is never closed. If you come into the national team and then you get dropped out again, that door will never be closed. If you get dropped out, then just go and learn from the weaknesses or the mistakes.”

He reveals that he has had personal discussions with these players, offering feedback and guidance to help them grow.

He also encouraged them to use tournaments like the Coral Coast 7s as a stage to showcase their determination and readiness.