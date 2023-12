[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Kenyan 7s international Billy Odhiambo is the 12th pick for the Ambassadors All Stars team that will feature in the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens.

Odhiambo was selected by Kenyan rugby legend Collins Injera.

The sevens tournament will begin on the 18th and end on the 20th January.

It will feature 16 men’s, eight women’s and 16 youth teams.