I'm accountable: Fuli

[Source: World Rugby]

Team Fiji Women’s 7s captain to the Paris Olympics Raijieli Daveua may have bit the bullet today and stood up for Saiasi Fuli but the Fijiana mentor says it’s always the coach who will be held accountable.

It’s been a disastrous Olympic Games for the Fijiana and Fuli knows the fans are disappointed because they expected so much from a team that delivered at Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal.

Fuli agrees with Daveua that players have been equipped and supported to come out and deliver, however, the former national halfback says he’ll have to answer for the team’s poor run.

When asked if he will step down after the Olympics, Fuli says the Fiji Rugby Union will decide his fate.

“You know my intention is just to coach them for four years, one cycle that is the Olympics, it is for Fiji Rugby to decide I can’t decide anything you know I’ve already explained to the girls my intention and my plan, I have other things to do in life especially for my family and right now my focus is to complete the tournament.”

The national coach adds they didn’t expect to be where they are at this Olympics because they were well prepared with the best support from FRU.

The Fijiana will play South Africa tomorrow in the 11th and 12th playoff at 2:30am.