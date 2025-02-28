I love and miss you Ta: Kolinisau

‘Ta I love you, I miss you so much’.

These are the words of Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau while delivering his eulogy at his father’s funeral church service at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Tuikoro Kolinisau, the founder of the Kingdom Ambassador International Fellowship, passed away on the 14th of this month.

Kolinisau says he really missed his dad and couldn’t quite accept the news when it was relayed to him while he was in Vancouver with the Fiji 7s side.

In his eulogy, Osea spoke of the invaluable guidance of his late dad throughout his life, particularly in his rugby career.

From leading the Fiji Men’s 7s side to their first Olympic gold medal in 2016 to head coach, Osea says none of it would have been possible if it wasn’t for his father.

Families, friends and members of the rugby community gathered in numbers this morning to pay their respects to Tuikoro.

Also in attendance were the Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, church leaders like Reverend Epeli Ratabacaca and Reverend Atunaisa Vulaono.

Tuikoro was laid to rest at the Vatuwaqa Cemetery in Suva this afternoon.

